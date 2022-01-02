Conor Lamb (D): running for US Senate

Lamb is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

Rep. Conor Lamb is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2023.

Lamb ran in a different district than the one he was elected to represent in a 2018 special election because court-ordered redistricting changed the boundaries of the state's congressional districts. Click here to read more about the state's new congressional maps.

Lamb was one of 15 Democrats who did not vote for Nancy Pelosi (D) to become speaker for the 116th Congress.

Four candidates are running in the Democratic primary for the open-seat U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania on May 17, 2022. Sen. Pat Toomey (R)—who was first elected to the Senate in 2010—announced on October 5, 2020, that he would not run for re-election. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Lamb have received the most campaign contributions and media attention. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Alexandria Khalil are also running.

Pennsylvania is one of two states holding a U.S. Senate election in 2022 with a Republican incumbent that President Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election.

Pennsylvania is also one of six states with one Democratic and one Republican U.S senator as of the 2022 U.S. Senate elections.

Christopher Wilson of Yahoo News wrote that the race for Toomey's seat "might be the Democratic Party’s best chance to gain a Senate seat in the fall."