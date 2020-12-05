Christy Joy: Republican candidate in PA State House 125th District

Joy is 1 of 4 Republicans running in the primary in Schuylkill and Dauphin county for the 125th State House Seat. There are no Democrats running.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Christy Joy is one of four Republican candidates running in the primary for the chance to replace departing Representative Mike Tobash, who is not seeking re-election.

The 125th legislative District covers parts of Schuylkill County boroughs including; Schuylkill Haven and Pine Grove. It also covers portions of Dauphin County, such as Elizabethville and Lykens.

Joy, who has served as the Schuylkill County Controller since 2012, is a certified public accountant and fraud examiner.

He is from Pottsville, according to his campaigns' Facebook account.

In a statement announcing his candidacy on Skooknews.com, Joy said:

“I believe it is now time to continue my public service and bring my extensive background and experience to state government for the benefit of the people of the 125th Legislative District. I will continue to deliver prompt and courteous constituent services to the community.