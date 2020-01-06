Christina Hartman (D) - Pa. Auditor General

Christina Hartman ( Democratic Party ) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General . She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020 .

Hartman's professional experience includes working as both an independent consultant and a consultant for Cygnet Strategy and Broderick Haight Consulting. Her consulting work focuses on providing operational, strategic planning, fundraising, and management guidance to non-profit organizations and trade associations. Hartman has also worked with a variety of organizations in the international development and humanitarian fields, including Joyful Heart Foundation, National Democratic Institute (NDI), The Prince's Trust, and Freedom House.