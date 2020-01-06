Christina Hartman (D) - Pa. Auditor General

Christina Hartman (Democratic Party) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General. She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.
Hartman's professional experience includes working as both an independent consultant and a consultant for Cygnet Strategy and Broderick Haight Consulting. Her consulting work focuses on providing operational, strategic planning, fundraising, and management guidance to non-profit organizations and trade associations. Hartman has also worked with a variety of organizations in the international development and humanitarian fields, including Joyful Heart Foundation, National Democratic Institute (NDI), The Prince's Trust, and Freedom House.
She holds a bachelor's degree in international affairs from George Washington University and a master's degree in international political economy and development from Fordham University.
SOURCE: Ballotpedia