Chris Lupp runs for republican nomination for 106 Legislative Seat

Chris Lupp running for the republican nomination for the 106 PA House District against Mimi Legro and incumbent Thomas Mehaffie.

The 106th legislative district consists of part of Dauphin County including Conewago, Derry, Lower Swatara and Swatara Townships and Hummelstown, Middletown and Royalton Boroughs.

Lupp is a lifelong Dauphin County resident, and graduated from Millersville University. He is a small business owner and Middletown Area School District board member.

Lupp says he will work to eliminate property tax and continue to fund safe, quality education for children without raising taxes.