Chaos and disagreement over election result challenges

Though the votes are all counted, elections are seemingly far from over as both national and Pennsylvania state legislators continue to challenge election results.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Though the votes are all counted, elections are seemingly far from over as both national and Pennsylvania state legislators continue to challenge election results.

The Pennsylvania Senate dissolved into chaos Tuesday when Senate Republicans refused to seat State Senator-elect Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny).

The 45th District election was certified by the state, but Senate Republicans challenged Brewster’s razor-thin victory of 69 votes on the grounds that 311 mail-in ballots were missing dates on the outside envelope.

“The Republicans believe the election is not over yet. We clearly believe that I won the election,” Brewster said. “There's no doubt about that. A number of different court renderings have said that.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was removed from the Senate floor after he began shouting his opposition to the GOP’s tabling the results of the 45th District election indefinitely.

“We are in a dangerous time now politically as a country when one party is acting as if they are entitled to acknowledge who wins and who loses and who gets seated or not,” Fetterman said.

Battles raged on multiple fronts as state legislators took another election challenge national.

Pennsylvania State House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) joined 63 other state lawmakers in a letter to Pennsylvania’s national congressional delegation urging them to challenge the state’s 20 electoral college votes on Jan. 6., when the Senate is scheduled to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“We have an obligation to defend legislative authority and because it’s a power that is granted to us by the Constitution,” Cutler said.

Pennsylvania is in fact one of the states whose electoral votes are likely to be challenged in the Senate, where 13 GOP senators have said they will oppose the certification.

"We've seen in the last two months unprecedented allegations of voter fraud,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is leading some of the efforts to challenge certification.

Similar to the hostility of Pennsylvania Senate Democrats on Jan. 5, U.S. Senate Democrats have voiced harsh opposition to challenging the presidential election results.

“The voters have spoken. The Electoral College has spoken. The courts have spoken,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York.) “Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States of America.”

In Pennsylvania, at least, legislators said they were committed to working across the aisle once election challenges are settled.

Speaker Cutler pointed out 65 percent of bills passed in the last legislative session were unanimous across both parties.

“Even in what has certainly been reported as a very contentious time, both politically, economically and from a health standpoint in terms of the pandemic, we still found agreement nearly two thirds of the time,” Cutler said. “That is why everybody should be hopeful.”