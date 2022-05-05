Carla Sands (R): running for US Senate

Sands is running against six other Republican candidates for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. She is on the ballot for the May 17 primary election.

She is running for the highly-contested U.S. Senate seat of the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, who has held the position since 2011.

Sands grew up in Camp Hill and attended Cumberland Valley High School. After studying at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Elizabethtown College, she received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College and worked as a chiropractor for many years.

After her husband, Fred Sands, died in 2015, Sands became the chairman and CEO of his company, Vintage Capital Group.

According to the biography on Sands' campaign website, she "worked tirelessly to elect" former president Donald Trump in 2016. Trump then appointed Sands to his Economic Advisory Council.

In 2017, Trump also chose Sands to serve as the ambassador to Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.

According to Sands' website, Sands is running on an "America First platform." She listed the following goals on her website: