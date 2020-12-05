Rep. Paul Schemel (R) - PA State House District 90

Rep. Schemel is running unopposed in the 2020 election for the 90th District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Paul Schemel is seeking reelection in 2020 and is running unopposed. He serves part of Franklin County and it includes the following: Letterkenny Township, Hamilton Township, Antrim Township, Qunicy Township, Washington Township, Greencastle Borough, Mont Alto Borough, and Waynesboro Borough.

Schemel was first elected in 2014 and has been serving the 89th District since. Prior to this, he served six years on the Greencastle Borough Council. During his time on the Borough Council, Schemel was elected vice president of the Council and chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

He currently serves in the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, the Health Committee, the Judiciary Committee, and the Labor & Industry Committee.

Schemel has a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and a Master of Business Administration in contract management from the University of Dallas in Texas, a Juris Doctor from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., and an international diploma in restorative justice from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., Canada.