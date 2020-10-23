PA House District 87: (R) Greg Rothman vs. (D) Nicole Miller

Rothman has held the seat since 2015, however Democrats are hopeful they can flip this Cumberland County district.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Democracy 2020 takes a look at the State House race for the 87th District. The district in Cumberland County covers Hampden Township, East Pennsboro Township, Silver Spring Township, and Camp Hill Borough.

Republican Greg Rothman is seeking reelection against Democrat Nicole Miller.

Rothman was elected in 2015. He is a founder of Harrisburg Young Professionals, and had a hand in bipartisan work to get the capital city out of financial recovery.

Rothman says economic development is at the top of his policy plans. He says he wants to lower tax rates to bring more employers into Pennsylvania, as well.

Rothman says as it relates to COVID-19, Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation system has been a disaster.

Miller is a 43-year-old mother of three. She's running her first political campaign to reform Pennsylvania's mental health system, after her son died from a mental illness.

Climate change is a key campaign issue for her, as is making health care more affordable. Veteran support is also important. Her sister is a marine and iraq war veteran.

FOX43 sent candidate questionnaires to both candidates. Only Representative Rothman returned.

1. Why do you want to represent your district?

REPRESENTATIVE GREG ROTHMAN: I have lived in this area all my life and I know and admire the people I represent. I want to maintain the quality of life that makes this area so desirable, while attracting people and jobs to Pennsylvania.

2. What area of public policy are you most passionate about and why?

REP. ROTHMAN: Economic development and the economy are now top on my list of policy objectives. I have been pushing my bill to lower tax rates to attract employers and investments in Pennsylvania.

3. Name three goals you wish to accomplish in the next term if elected?

REP. ROTHMAN: Balance our budget without raising tax rates; create a climate economic recovery; safely return to normal.

4. What is the biggest challenge facing Pennsylvanians in the next couple years?

REP. ROTHMAN: The virus and shutdown has caused a budget shortfall of $5 Billion that will take major efforts to balance the next two or three budgets.

5. COVID-19 will continue to be a part of our lives in 2021 and beyond. What should Pennsylvania’s top priorities be as it relates to the pandemic?

REP. ROTHMAN: Protecting our vulnerable and using science and data to safely re-open.

6. Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force praised Pennsylvania for how it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you assess the commonwealth’s response?

REP. ROTHMAN: We flattened the curve and did not over-stress our hospitals. But over 8,000 people have lost their lives with 67% of them being in facilities the Administration regulates. We failed them. Our unemployment compensation system has been a disaster to many of those who lost their jobs during this crisis.

7. What needs to be done in order to improve Pennsylvania’s economy?

REP. ROTHMAN: We need to re-open businesses and provide a climate that encourages innovation and investment.

8. Social unrest has played out in front of us as citizens protest the killings of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and other Black men and women. What changes are needed to state laws as it relates to criminal justice reform?

REP. ROTHMAN: I have worked on prison reform and criminal justice reform even before I was elected. We need to have more civility, respect and kindness in the world. Our local police do an excellent but difficult job protecting us, they should be supported. And bad apples punished. No one should fear their government.

9. What changes would you make to Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system?

REP. ROTHMAN: It needs to be fixed NOW. The Adminstration and Labor department have an obligation to get the unemployment checks out to the people out of work through no fault of their own.

10. Are you confident in the security and results of this election?