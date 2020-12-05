PA State House 92nd District race

Incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer (R) is facing opposition from Doug Ross in the 2020 election for the 92nd District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PA State House District 92 serves part of York and Cumberland Counties. It consists of the following townships: Washington, Franklin, Monroe, Carroll, Warrington, Monaghan, Fairview, and Newberry. It also includes Franklintown Borough, Dillsburg Borough, Wellsville Borough, Lewisberry Borough, and Goldsboro Borough.

Dawn Keefer is a Republican seeking reelection in 2020 for the 92nd District seat. She was first elected to the seat in November 2016. She currently serves on the following committees: Aging & Older Adult Services, Health, Insurance, Labor & Industry, and State Government.

Keefer is a fiscal conservative who understands the struggles of small businesses and is committed to challenging the policies and regulations that create a hostile small business climate in the state.

During her time serving as state representative, Keefer has lead the fight to ensure that tax dollars are being used appropriately. She also challenges Pennsylvania's tax structure that impacts small businesses and hinders investments.

Doug Ross (D) is president of the Newberry Business Association and president of the Friends of the Red Land Community Library.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in education from Penn State University and was a stay-at-home dad to his three daughters for 14 years. During this time he also prepared taxes professionally during evening and weekends.

For the past 12 years, Ross has been an entrepreneur and business owner. He has also served as a volunteer at the Red Land Community Library for 25 years and can still usually be found there several days of the week.

Ross says he doesn't agree or disagree with any party on 100% of issues and believes people should have as much freedom as possible with little government interference.