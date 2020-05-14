Calvin Clements - PA State House District 101

The Lebanon County Democrat is running for the right to try and unseat Rep. Francis Ryan in the State House

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Calvin Clements, a retired veterinarian from Palmyra, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the right to represent the 101st District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The incumbent in the race is Rep. Francis Ryan, a Republican seeking a third term in the House.

Clements retired from his practice in 2019. He worked at the Palmyra Animal Clinic. He is a former chief medical officer at Central PA Veterinary Associates.

A Binghamton, NY native, Clements studied veterinary medicine at Auburn University.