Bill Troutman: Democrat running in primary for PA House District 98

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bill Troutman is the Democratic party's primary candidate in the race for PA House District 98, which covers portions of western Lancaster County and Londonderry Township in Dauphin County.
Incumbent State Rep. David Hickernell is running for re-election in the Republican primary.
A lifelong resident of Elizabethtown in Lancaster County, Troutman, an electrician, serves on the borough's town council.
He ran for State Senate in the 36th District against incumbent Republican Ryan P. Aument in 2018.
Troutman says he is committed to supporting working families by fighting for higher wages, accessible and affordable health care, safe workplaces, as well as policies that support small business and family farms. He is committed to fairly funded public schools that prepare our young people for the demands of college, careers, and citizenship regardless of a school district’s economic standing. And he's committed to a sensible energy policy that supports gas industry jobs in the commonwealth while ensuring the protection of property rights, soil and water resources for the future.