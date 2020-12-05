Bill Troutman: Democrat running in primary for PA House District 98

Troutman says he is committed to supporting working families by fighting for higher wages, accessible and affordable health care, safe workplaces, as well as policies that support small business and family farms. He is committed to fairly funded public schools that prepare our young people for the demands of college, careers, and citizenship regardless of a school district’s economic standing. And he's committed to a sensible energy policy that supports gas industry jobs in the commonwealth while ensuring the protection of property rights, soil and water resources for the future.