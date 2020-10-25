Biden's warning on oil tests voter resolve on climate change

The GOP has moved quickly to use Biden's statement against Democrats.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Biden has said the quiet part out loud on climate change. The Democratic presidential candidate spelled out for voters in Thursday's final debate that staving off the worst of global warming will require a “transition away” from the oil and gas industry over time.

It's the same thing Biden has said in written climate plans. But the GOP has moved quickly to use Biden's statement against Democrats in down-ticket races.