Barletta campaigns near Wilkes-Barre

Former Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta is hoping for an 11th-hour surge in his bid for the Republican nomination for Governor.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Company, Republican hopeful Lou Barletta addressed supporters in what he called a "Hometown Rally" just hours before polls open Tuesday morning.

"It's great to come home and spend the final night here in Northeastern Pennsylvania with the people in my own backyard," said Lou Barletta, (R) GOP Candidate.

Barletta has been trailing State Senator Doug Mastriano in most Republican primary polls.

Former President Trump recently endorsed Mastriano.

Barletta addressed it at the rally.

"There's no denying there was another big endorsement by President Trump. I want to say this loud and clear to President Trump, you are dead wrong and I am going to prove it on Tuesday," said Barletta.

Despite not getting the former president's endorsement, Barletta believes he has enough steam to get on November's ballot.

He's one of 7 hoping for the nomination.

Recently several other Republicans have dropped out of the race to support Barletta.

It's a coordinated move to try to derail Mastriano, who some Republicans consider unelectable.

"I think they all agree that I give us the best chance in November, the best chance to beat Josh Shapiro. It's time to unite and unify. They believe I am that person who can unify our party and the experience to beat Josh Shapiro and that's why we are seeing what we are seeing right now," said Barletta.

Barletta calls himself a true conservative and says it's time to bring "common sense" back to the "commonwealth."

"It's going to be people first. That's what I did as mayor and that's what I did as a congressman. I don't want to be the governor of Pennsylvania, I want to be the mayor of Pennsylvania and stay close to the people and do what they want. I know who elects me. It's not the politicians it's the people right here that I am beholden to," said Barletta.

Whoever wins the GOP primary will go up against presumed democratic candidate and current State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro is running unopposed.