Austin Davis wins Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor

The Pittsburgh-area lawmaker, who was endorsed by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, is vying to become Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pittsburgh-area lawmaker Austin Davis won the Pennsylvania Democratic Primary race for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, defeating Philadelphia state representative Brian Sims and financial consultant Ray Sosa.

Davis, 32, was endorsed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the sole candidate for governor on the Democrat ticket.

Shapiro and Davis will be running against Republican candidate Doug Mastriano and an unknown Republican challenger in the November general election.

Should Shapiro and Davis prevail in the general election, Davis will become the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history.

The western Pennsylvania native is a three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.

Davis has introduced legislation to reinstate Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, support mental health services, and create penalties for facilities that violate pollution limits.