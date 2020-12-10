The FOX43 Voter Access Team is reminding Pennsylvanians of all the important dates to make sure your vote counts.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — People are already casting their ballots for president and other local races here in Pennsylvania.

Here are the dates you need to keep in mind to make sure your vote counts:

Monday, October 19th is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania this year.

You have until 11:59 that night to register.

There are 3 ways to do that: online, by mail, or in person at your location election office.

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, the PA Department of State has a tool where you can check your status. You can also check if your registered to vote by mail that way too.

Here's another key date: October 27th.

People who want to vote by absentee ballot or by mail-in ballot have until 5 pm on October 27th to request one of those ballots.

Again, you can request those online, by mail, or in person at your location election office.

a court has ruled that a mail-in ballot must be postmarked by November 3rd in order to be counted in this election.

All ballots received within 3 days of the election, with the proper postmark, will be counted.

That means you can drop your mail-in ballot off in a mailbox or your counties' ballot drop box on election day.

And of course, you can still vote in person.

Some polling places have changed because of covid-19, so make sure you double-check where you should go.

All in-person voting will be on November 3rd from 7am until 8pm.

Remember, if you're still in line at 8pm, your vote will still count.

If you get a mail-in ballot but decide you want to vote in person, you'll have to bring that ballot and the envelope with you and surrender it to your polling place.

After you do that, you can vote as normal, in-person.

If you don't bring your mail-in ballot, you'll vote by a provisional ballot.