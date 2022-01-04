Court asked to require accredited lab in GOP election 'investigation'

Dominion Voting Systems filed paperwork in court Monday to restrict any inspection of its voting machines by Pennsylvania republican lawmakers.

Dominion Voting Systems wants to restrict any inspection of its voting machines as part of what Republican lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Denver-based voting-system manufacturer filed paperwork in court Monday evening as Republican lawmakers are planning to inspect Dominion’s machines and software in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County using an unaccredited contractor that has no election experience.