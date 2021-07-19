Pennsylvania election audit gets GOP campaign trail embrace

Former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election are finding new life in the Commonwealth.

In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump lost by 80,000 votes eight months ago, his false claims of a stolen election are finding new signs of life.

A Republican state lawmaker, Sen. Doug Mastriano, bolstered by support from top Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and governor, has launched a push for a “forensic investigation” of the presidential election results, a review modeled on the widely discredited process underway in Arizona.

The effort is likely to face legal challenges and is still limited to three counties, where it is getting pushback.