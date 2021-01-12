Several TV stations pull 'Oz' show as host runs for Senate

The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules that give rival candidates the ability to request matching air time.

TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland are taking down the “Dr. Oz Show,” now that the show’s host, Mehmet Oz, has formally become a candidate for U.S. Senate.

The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules that give rival candidates the ability to request matching air time.

A spokesperson for Fox Television Stations said Wednesday that its stations in New York City and Philadelphia have dropped the “Dr. Oz Show.”

Cleveland’s WJW-TV said it made the decision because its signal bleeds into Pennsylvania.