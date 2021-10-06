GOP senator hopes to issue election subpoenas within 2 weeks

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County said Tuesday that he’s working on a broad subpoena to York, Tioga and Philadelphia counties.

A Republican state senator who wants to have the committee he leads force three counties to turn over election machines, ballots and related material says he thinks subpoenas will be issued in the next two weeks.

The deadline for voluntary compliance that Mastriano gave the counties expired in recent days.

Officials in Tioga and Philadelphia have said no, and York has raised concerns but has not directly turned him down.