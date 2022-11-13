Doug Mastriano concedes Pa. gubernatorial election to Josh Shapiro

Governor-elect Shapiro secured 56 percent of the vote, while Mastriano collected 42 percent.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday

In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Mastriano conceded the election to Shapiro, saying he asks everyone to give the Governor-elect the opportunity to lead.

In his letter, Mastriano also called for election reform. He says that elections need to be more transparent, secure, and quickly decided, as official results still are not available as of writing.

"Here we are, almost five days to when the polls closed on Tuesday.. and our Department of State, our Secretary of the Commonwealth has yet to release officials results for the gubernatorial or Senate race," said Mastriano. "Pennsylvanian's deserve to have faith in their electors, and that's how you do it, with good, timely results." Mastriano continued.

In a Facebook live stream that accompanied the release of his letter, Mastriano also thanked his supporters and applauded what they were able to achieve.