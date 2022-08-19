x
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilkes-Barre

According to a press release, Trump will speak in support of Doug Mastriano for governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate
Credit: Donald Trump
Donald Trump

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former President Donald J. Trump announced plans Friday to hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre. 

The event will be held Saturday, Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. The former president will be speaking at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, located at 255 Highland Park Blvd. 

According to a press release, Mr. Trump will show support for Doug Mastriano for governor, Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate, and the "entire Trump ticket."

A timeline of events is as follows: 

-8:00 a.m.: Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

-2:00 p.m.: Doors Open

-4:00 p.m.- Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

-7:00 p.m.- Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and concessions are planned to be available throughout the day. 

General admission tickets can be found here

