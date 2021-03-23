DHS Secretary Teresa Miller announces her resignation

Miller said she is leaving her position to pursue an opportunity outside Pennsylvania. Her resignation is effective April 30.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller announced Tuesady that she will resign her position effective April 30.

Miller said she will be moving on to a new opportunity outside Pennsylvania.

“My time in Pennsylvania has afforded me opportunities to work on issues that are deeply close to my heart, and for that I am extremely honored and grateful,” Miller said in a press release. “Through all of this, the people of Pennsylvania have been at the forefront of this work and have driven our commitment to constant improvement and innovation in service delivery, and I know this focus and work will continue to grow, allowing DHS and our partners to help people in new ways.”

Miller joined the Wolf Administration in January 2015, first serving as Pennsylvania’s Insurance Commissioner, where she renewed the department’s commitment to consumer protection and reestablished an emphasis on consumer education and financial literacy in partnership with other state agencies, consumer groups, and advocates across Pennsylvania.

Miller led the Insurance Department through attempts to replace the Affordable Care Act and advocated across Pennsylvania and to the United States Congress in defense of the law and how it has helped more than a million Pennsylvanians directly access health coverage and countless others through its consumer protections.

Miller was appointed to lead the Department of Human Services in August 2017. In her time at DHS, she has focused on strengthening and promoting Pennsylvania’s public assistance network to help people meet essential needs and improve their circumstances through difficult times, particularly in the last year.

Governor Tom Wolf announced his intention to nominate Meg Snead to serve as Miller's replacement in DHS.

“Meg Snead is an exceptional public servant whose background includes extensive experience in policy development for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Wolf. “She has dedicated her career to ensuring individuals have necessary social determinants of health, like adequate access to housing and health care.

"Meg began her career in Pennsylvania with DHS where she was integral in managing strategic policy initiatives for the commonwealth’s medical assistance programs for both physical and behavioral health services. I look forward to the successes of the department to better the lives of Pennsylvanians with her leading the charge.”