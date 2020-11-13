Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says she will not be ordering a recount of election returns

Citing unofficial election returns in all Pa. counties, Sec. Kathy Boockvar determined she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of election results.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the ballot count of the November 3 general election nears completion in Pennsylvania--Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar announced Friday she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of election returns in any statewide races, including the presidential election.

Based on the unofficial returns submitted by all the counties, no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast, according to a Pennsylvania Department of State news release.

That includes the following races: President of the United States, Attorney General, Auditor General and State Treasurer.

The Department of State said 10,000 mail ballots that were cast on or before Nov. 3 were received by counties between 8 p.m. November 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

“We are extremely grateful to all 67 counties who have been working overtime and putting in an extraordinary effort to count every vote, with so far more than 6.8 million votes having been counted,” Secretary Boockvar said in a statement. “The counties continue to adjudicate and count the approximately 100,000 provisional ballots issued to voters at the polls on Election Day, as well as the more than 28,000 military and overseas ballots that were cast in this election."

As of Friday, approximately 40,000 of the provisional ballots cast have been counted or partially counted, and these numbers will continue to climb over the next few days.

The department also reported that 28,529 military and overseas absentee ballots were cast. November 10 was the deadline for counties to receive uniformed and overseas civilian absentee (UOCAVA) ballots.