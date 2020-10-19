Democracy 2020: Take our Debate questionnaire

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The final Presidential Debate of 2020 is scheduled for Thursday night in Nashville.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to occupy the same space since their first nationally televised debate.
In the days leading up to, and including the night of the debate, FOX43 is looking to hear from you.
Below you will find our Debate questionnaire.
If you're interested in speaking with us, possibly being a part of a focus group on Debate night or answering any of these questions, email us at news@fox43.com with the subject line "Debate questionnaire."
You can also send a short video accompanying your answers.
Here are our questions:
- When you hear the word “democracy” what comes to mind for you?
- What does defund the police mean to you?
- How do you feel the country is handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
- If you could change one aspect of the country’s healthcare system, what would it be?
- In as few words as possible, how would you describe the most recent presidential debate?
- What thoughts, feelings and associations come to mind first when you think about the country’s current state of affairs?
- What three things are most impactful to your vote?
- Where do you go for new information?