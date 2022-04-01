Cumberland County swears in new district attorney

Sean McCormack fills the roll for former District Attorney Skip Ebert, who resigned at the end of 2021 with two years left in his term.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officials swore in the county's new District Attorney, Sean McCormack on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

McCormack fills the roll for former District Attorney Skip Ebert, who resigned at the end of 2021 with two years left in his term.

McCormack says he's honored to be able to serve the place he calls home.

"I like to think what they're getting in me is someone who's willing to fight for justice," said McCormack. "That's the core of what this job is. Seeking justice for victims and doing what's right. I'm a Cumberland county resident long time resident so it's really good to be serving in my home county here."

McCormack served as Chief Deputy District Attorney since march of 2020, bringing more than 30 years of experience as a prosecutor.