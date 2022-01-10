x
Court won't block entire election 'investigation' subpoena

The seven-page order also did not appear to greenlight the release of information that Attorney General Josh Shapiro challenged as being protected by privacy laws.
A Pennsylvania court won't block an entire subpoena to state election officials in what Republican state lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of 2020′s presidential election, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats stole the election. 

But the statewide Commonwealth Court that issued the seven-page order Monday also did not appear to immediately greenlight the release of some information that Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro challenged as being protected by privacy laws. 

In the unsigned order, the court said state officials did not persuade it that the subpoena issued in September by a Republican-controlled Senate committee had no legitimate legislative purpose.

