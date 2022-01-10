Court won't block entire election 'investigation' subpoena

The seven-page order also did not appear to greenlight the release of information that Attorney General Josh Shapiro challenged as being protected by privacy laws.

A Pennsylvania court won't block an entire subpoena to state election officials in what Republican state lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of 2020′s presidential election, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats stole the election.

But the statewide Commonwealth Court that issued the seven-page order Monday also did not appear to immediately greenlight the release of some information that Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro challenged as being protected by privacy laws.