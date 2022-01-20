x
Court sets deadline to break stalemate on congressional map

The Commonwealth Court on Friday set the deadline for it to judge proposals that are submitted to it.
Credit: AP
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks after signing budget legislation June 30, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is about to lay out his eighth and final state budget proposal. Pennsylvania's healthy account balances make this a "magical year" in "budget surplus territory" that won't require higher taxes or the pain of spending cuts, partially due to billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief funds. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A statewide court is giving lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf a deadline of Jan. 30 to break a stalemate around redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of demographic shifts. 

The Commonwealth Court on Friday set the deadline for it to judge proposals that are submitted to it. That deadline is barely two weeks before candidates can start circulating petitions to get on primary election ballots.

The primary election is May 17. The Commonwealth Court told parties in the case that they must submit a proposed map by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. 

Pennsylvania is losing a congressional seat, dropping from 18 to 17.

