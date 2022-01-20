Court sets deadline to break stalemate on congressional map

The Commonwealth Court on Friday set the deadline for it to judge proposals that are submitted to it.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A statewide court is giving lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf a deadline of Jan. 30 to break a stalemate around redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of demographic shifts.

The Commonwealth Court on Friday set the deadline for it to judge proposals that are submitted to it. That deadline is barely two weeks before candidates can start circulating petitions to get on primary election ballots.

The primary election is May 17. The Commonwealth Court told parties in the case that they must submit a proposed map by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.