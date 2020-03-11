Counting starts in York County at 8:01 p.m., but it's unclear when final results will be released

York County plans to start counting its mail-in ballots at the same time it begins to tabulate polls.

York County will begin counting mail-in ballots as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.

The county has four high speed scanners prepared to count the ballots. But first, the ballots had to be opened and flattened. The pre-canvassing efforts in York County began at 7 a.m. at the York Fairgrounds as 100 county workers prepared the ballots for counting as certified poll workers from both parties observed the process.

"It's exciting. This is democracy in the making here," said Julie Wheeler, President of York County Commissioners.

As of Tuesday morning, the county had received 73,000 mail-in ballots in total. Wheeler said it took around 4 hours to slice open the envelopes and remove them from their first envelope. Just after 10:30 a.m., workers were beginning to remove the ballots from the second secrecy envelope and flatten them. Ballots were then transported to the York County Administration building by sheriff escort where they are being held until counting begins.

"We are not throwing anything away," said Wheeler regarding the ballots and envelopes.

Wheeler said that any vote that comes in by 8 p.m. on Tuesday would be counted on Tuesday. However, it is unclear when the county will have final results. Wheeler noted provisional ballots would take longer to count as the county must first verify that the voter who filled out a provisional ballot did not also vote by mail.

Wheeler also noted the county did have a 'handful' of 'naked' ballots that cannot be counted by law. The county was permitted to give the name and addresses of those voters to the political parties to contact the voter and give them the opportunity to vote by provisional ballot.

Under current rules, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by election day and arrive to county offices no later than November 6th. But, Wheeler noted that may be challenged in court. Therefore, any ballot that arrives after November 3 will be handled differently.

"What we've been instructed to do is segregate that mail until a determination can be made by the Supreme Court on what we're permitted to count," said Wheeler.

The county was expecting 75-80% turnout on Tuesday with a total of 311,000 registered voters in York County. Nearly 93,000 of those voters had applied for a mail-in, absentee, or military ballot with the county.