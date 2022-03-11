Coffee With the Candidates: Congressman Lloyd Smucker

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Congressman Lloyd Smucker is the current U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.
He’s up for re-election and hopes to continue serving the district where he was born and raised.
He sat down with us ahead of the November midterms elections for our "Coffee with the Candidate" segment.
Below is an excerpt from the interview about representing the area he grew up.
STREICHER: To be able to be a leader, to help govern where you grew up, what does that mean to you?
SMUCKER: If you look at all of history, from the founding of the country, there’s only about 11,000 people who have served in Congress and so yes, as I mentioned, it really is a privilege. But people place trust in me to be the voice of the community in Washington DC, to fight for their values, to fight for what they believe is important and so I always count it as a privilege. I still think we live in the best country on the face of the earth.