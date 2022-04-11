Coffee with the Candidate | Bob Hollister

Bob Hollister is running to represent Pennsylvania's 11th congressional district in the United States Congress.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bob Hollister, a Lancaster County native, was FOX43's Sean Streicher's fourth guest on "Coffee with the Candidates," a segment meant to bring the lawmakers on the ballot to you, and provide the information that's important to you.

Streicher talks to candidates about why they love the state of Pennsylvania, why they chose to get into politics, and what they hope to get accomplished if they are elected or re-elected to office.

Hollister had a successful career in education before running to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress.

Below is an excerpt from the interview:

STREICHER: If you win, what are some of the first things you want to tackle or address in Washington?

HOLLISTER: Probably two issues come to mind immediately. Voter rights. I mean, we have to make sure that our voting is safe and secure. People have confidence in that vote, people have access to the ballot box.

For example, my dad is 82 years old, he can’t stand for more than 15 minutes, he can’t wait in a long line. He has to have either a mail-in or drop-off ballot, or he has to have a very efficient polling place that moves folks through quickly and efficiently and safely.

And we have to pull back on the vitriol that has separated us and divided us, and try to get back to that spot where—before, Sean—you and I could agree on six or seven things and disagree on three or four and still be friends.

We could watch a football game, we could still go golfing or go hunting. Now if we disagree on one thing, we can’t be friends and that’s a problem, we have to get past that and that’s what I’m willing to do.