State lawmakers gather to help 'ensure justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers and victims' rights advocates gathered at the capitol in Harrisburg on Monday to call for movement on legislation that would extend Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse survivors.

On April 4, State Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks), Governor Tom Wolf and others urged Senate Republican leadership to allow an immediate vote on House Bill 951.

Rozzi's legislation would provide a retroactive two-year window for victims of childhood abuse to file civil lawsuits.

The bill passed through the State House and Senate Judiciary Committee nearly a year ago, and advocates said it's time to proceed.

"Victims have been waiting 17 years to seek justice in a court of law, and in 17 years...the Senate has been stalling this legislation," said Rozzi. "They have been blocking this legislation."

Wolf said if the bill is not included in the state's final budget in June, he will call a new legislative session over the summer to get it done.

"This is a necessary, important step to hold abusers and the institutions that enable them responsible and accountable," said Wolf.

The Senate Republican Caucus responded to the calls for legislative action on House Bill 951with the following statement from the caucus' spokesperson, Erica Clayton Wright: