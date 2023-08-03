CASA holds press conference for 2023 legislative priorities

CASA will hold a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Capitol today.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — CASA will hold a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Capitol today to discuss their legislative priorities for 2023.

Advocates are asking representatives to make several changes to bills and utilize funding for immigrant and working-class families.

“I like to think of this as a community problem, rather than just an immigrant problem or a problem that affects people of color," Daniel Alvalle, CASA Pennsylvania state director, said. "This affects whole communities. Whether or not a person is impacted directly, they’re impacted indirectly in some way, shape or form."

The press conference will discuss minimum wage, access to driver's licenses and funding of whole-home repairs. Alvalle said making amendments to these bills and allocating funds for these communities can significantly help improve the quality of life for immigrants and working-class families.

According to organizers, HB279 would extend driving privileges to every qualified person regardless of immigration status. Alvalle says this would prevent people from going to immigration court for driving without a license.

“The immigrant community wants to drive safely to work, be able to take their children to school and contribute to society,” said Alvalles.

CASA is also calling on representatives to supplement funding for the Whole-Home Repairs Program to continue and to create a one-stop shop for home repairs impacted by climate change, natural disasters and more.

“We want immigrant and working-class families who contribute to the commonwealth to have a better quality of life here in Pennsylvania,” said Alvelles.

Amending the Minimum Wage Act of 1968 is not only in Governor Josh Shapiro's budget plan, but is also a goal for CASA.

Alvalles said they would like to see the minimum wage raised from $7.25 to $15 an hour. Alvalles says doing so will allow working-class families to have a work-life balance and spend more time with their families.

“The family is just not a family because they’re working different shifts, they’re working several jobs to make ends meet,” said Alvalles. "It’s almost—for a lack of a better word—it has disabled people (from) actually liv(ing) life to the fullest on each and every one of these member priorities."

The press conference takes place at 10 a.m. on the Capitol steps. Organizers say around 50 people will be at the event to share stories, propose ideas and call on representatives to make these changes.