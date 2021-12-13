Governor's carbon-pricing plan encounters new legal hurdle

Wolf’s administration wants the centerpiece of the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change to take effect immediately, but it's being held up in a legal dispute.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants the centerpiece of the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change to take effect immediately, but it's being held up in a legal dispute with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

On Friday, Wolf’s secretary of environmental protection, Patrick McDonnell, wrote to a legislative agency to insist that it publish Wolf’s regulation to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants.

Publishing the regulation would mean it takes immediate effect.