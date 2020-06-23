Sen. Bob Casey endorses Eugene DePasquale's election bid vs. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Outgoing Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday received an endorsement from Sen. Bob Casey in his election bid to represent Pennsylvania's Tenth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
DePasquale announced the endorsement on social media.
DePasquale defeated Tom Brier in the Democratic primary on June 5 and earned the right to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scotty Perry in November.
In his statement endorsing DePasquale, Casey said:
“Eugene has spent his career in public service fighting for working families and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities. As Auditor General, he’s worked to hold Pennsylvania’s government accountable to the people it serves, and to protect the Commonwealth against waste, fraud and abuse.
“Eugene understands the struggles working Pennsylvania families face, and I know he’ll be a fierce advocate for them in Washington. He’s exactly the kind of fighter the people of Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district deserve to have representing them in Congress.”
RELATED: Outgoing PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale wins Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry
RELATED: Meet The Candidates: DePasquale, Brier vie for Democratic nomination in PA-10 Congressional District