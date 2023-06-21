Bill that incentivizes nurses, teachers, police heads to Senate

The proposed legislation will provide a tax credit of $2,500 per year for three years for any nurses, teachers or police serving the Commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would incentivize nurses, teachers and police officers in the Commonwealth.

The bill, which is primarily sponsored by Rep. Brian Monroe (D-Bucks), seeks to ensure these vital professionals are attracted to and continue to reside in Pennsylvania by offering a tax credit bonus.

The legislation would provide a tax credit of $2,500 a year for three years for anyone who is a Pennsylvania resident and becomes newly certified as a nurse, teacher or police officer and works within the state, or anyone who is already certified as a nurse, teacher or police officer in another state and moves to Pennsylvania for work.

According to the bill memorandum, one in four nursing jobs in Pennsylvania are unfilled, municipalities need at least 1,200 more police officers and it's a common occurrence to see public schools struggling to hire teachers.