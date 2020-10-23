x
Ballots can't be tossed out over voter signature, court says

The state's Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from October 22.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration form. 

Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in Friday's decision, which addresses a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. 

The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers. 

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. 

You can read the full Supreme Court opinion here:
149 MM 2020 - Opinion | Postal Voting | Absentee Ballot
MIDDLE DISTRICT ELECTION : : : PETITION OF: KATHY BOOCKVAR, : SUBMITTED: October 16, 2020 SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH : OF PENNSYLVANIA : OPINION On October 14, 2020, our Court granted the application of the Secretary of the consider her request for declaratory relief, limited to answering the following question: "Whether the Election Code[2] authorizes or requires county election boards to reject voted 1 As we have recently explained, our Court's King's Bench jurisdiction is derived fromArticle V, § 2 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and 42 Pa.C.S.
Scribd

