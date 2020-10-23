Ballots can't be tossed out over voter signature, court says

MIDDLE DISTRICT ELECTION : : : PETITION OF: KATHY BOOCKVAR, : SUBMITTED: October 16, 2020 SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH : OF PENNSYLVANIA : OPINION On October 14, 2020, our Court granted the application of the Secretary of the consider her request for declaratory relief, limited to answering the following question: "Whether the Election Code[2] authorizes or requires county election boards to reject voted 1 As we have recently explained, our Court's King's Bench jurisdiction is derived fromArticle V, § 2 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and 42 Pa.C.S.