Afterschool advocates call on lawmakers to provide state funding to programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Afterschool advocates will fill the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol building today to call on lawmakers to provide state funding for afterschool programs.

A number of speakers will present at the event, including Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. The rally comes as budget negotiations are underway and House Bill 795 is still garnering support.

About 150 parents, program providers, youth educators and more will share stories of how afterschool programs impact students' lives across the commonwealth.

Contrell Armor, director of the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network, said investments in afterschool programs could lower the difficulties students and children face every day, as well as decrease aid for programs that offer support during hardships.

“So the Joint State Government Commission completed a research and it said that for every dollar we invest in afterschool, we save $6.69 either through high school dropouts, teen pregnancy, crime and even drug and alcohol, so those numbers right there we really shouldn’t ignore that,” said Armor.

House Bill 795 would amend the act known as the Public School Code of 1949. The amendment would provide funding for the Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time Grant Program, establishing the Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time Fund and making an appropriation.

“Pennsylvania is only one in 18 states that do not have state funding in its budget, so that’s why it’s really important that this legislation is supported and we get our advocacy out there,” said Armor.

According to organizers, the bill has bipartisan support and has to pass through the House and Senate.