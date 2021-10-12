Gov. Wolf announces Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam to step down, names new acting secretary

Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will take over as the Department of Health acting secretary next year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 10.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will resign her position with the Commonwealth at the end of 2021, according to a press release.

“I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the Commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

Prior to her role as acting secretary, Beam served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Wolf, coordinating initiatives and resources across Pennsylvania’s Departments of Health, Human Services, Drug & Alcohol Programs, Aging and Insurance, as well as the Office of Advocacy and Reform.

She was heavily involved in Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Wolf also announced that Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will take over as the Department of Health acting secretary next year.