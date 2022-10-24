Abortion expected to play critical role in Pennsylvania governor's race

Reproductive rights could be a driving force that gets more voters to the polls on Nov. 8, especially in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) hosted an abortion rights rally on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg Monday morning.

She was joined by representatives from Planned Parenthood, Lancaster Stands Up, Pa. Stands Up, Working Families Party, DSA, Make the Road, and We The People.

“Our goal is to make sure that no one forgets abortion rights are human rights and abortion care is healthcare," said Rep. Fiedler.

The group made its voice heard on an issue that’s expected to play a part in this November’s race for Pennsylvania’s next governor.

“Since the Dobbs decision, we have seen millions of women, millions of supporters of all genders, people like yourself, who believe in freedom and bodily autonomy stand up, register to vote," said Rep. Fiedler.

The two gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, have starkly different views on the subject.

The winner could decide the future of abortion in the Commonwealth.

“The Pro-Life community is very much energized about what’s going on right now with the fact that the overturning of Roe. V Wade, all that did was throw it back to the states and give people the opportunity to make their voices heard in their states through their elected representatives," explained Michael Ciccocioppo, executive director of the PA Pro-Life Federation.

Ciccocioppo sounded the alarm on the potential for a federal bill that would protect abortion nationwide.

“If the Congress could pass it and the president would sign it, it would not only codify Roe v. Wade, it would go beyond Roe V. Wade and make abortion legal through all nine months of pregnancy," he explained.

Those on the opposing side used Tuesday's rally as an opportunity to stand strong for what they believe in.

“I’m a mother and I’m a woman who has had an abortion and I feel very strongly every woman should be able to make that choice for her body and her circumstances," said Beth Goldstein-Huxen of Philadelphia.