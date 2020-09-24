x
9 polling places change for general election in Cumberland County

Residents in 3 precincts will vote in temporary locations, while 4 other precincts will return to original locations and 2 will be changed permanently, officials say
vote here

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County residents in three precincts will vote in temporary locations for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to COVID 19, county election officials said Thursday. 

Voters in four additional precincts will go back to original locations, while two precincts have permanent changes, due to a building closure and space allocation, officials said.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Temporary locations

Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church

237 E. North Street, Carlisle

 Lower Allen 6
Christian Life Assembly

2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building

100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Voters returning to original Polling Places

Camp Hill 5
Camp Hill High School

100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

Carlisle 5
Stuart Community Center

415 Franklin Street, Carlisle

East Pennsboro 1 & 3
West Creek Hills Elementary

400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

East Pennsboro 8 & 10
East Pennsboro Elementary School

840 Panther Parkway, Enola

Permanent Changes to Polling Places

Lemoyne 3                                                     

Lemoyne Borough Building 

510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne 

Carlisle 3-2 

Second Presbyterian Church
528 Garland Drive, Carlisle

Eligible voters may register (or make changes to an existing record) at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

The last day to register before the election is Monday, Oct. 19. (Postmarks will NOT be accepted)

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesady, Oct. 27. (Postmarks will NOT be accepted)

The last day to receive or postmark mail-in or absentee ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. (Postmarked ballots MUST be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6)

In this General Election, voters will cast votes for President, Attorney General, Auditor General State Treasurer, Representative in Congress, Senator in the General Assembly, 31st & 33rd Districts, and Representatives in the General Assembly.

