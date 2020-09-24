9 polling places change for general election in Cumberland County

Residents in 3 precincts will vote in temporary locations, while 4 other precincts will return to original locations and 2 will be changed permanently, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County residents in three precincts will vote in temporary locations for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to COVID 19, county election officials said Thursday.

Voters in four additional precincts will go back to original locations, while two precincts have permanent changes, due to a building closure and space allocation, officials said.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Temporary locations

Carlisle 4-1

Carlisle Alliance Church

237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Lower Allen 6

Christian Life Assembly

2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Upper Allen 7

Upper Allen Municipal Building

100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Voters returning to original Polling Places

Camp Hill 5

Camp Hill High School

100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

Carlisle 5

Stuart Community Center

415 Franklin Street, Carlisle

East Pennsboro 1 & 3

West Creek Hills Elementary

400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

East Pennsboro 8 & 10

East Pennsboro Elementary School

840 Panther Parkway, Enola

Permanent Changes to Polling Places

Lemoyne 3

Lemoyne Borough Building

510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne

Carlisle 3-2

Second Presbyterian Church

528 Garland Drive, Carlisle

Eligible voters may register (or make changes to an existing record) at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

The last day to register before the election is Monday, Oct. 19. (Postmarks will NOT be accepted)

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesady, Oct. 27. (Postmarks will NOT be accepted)

The last day to receive or postmark mail-in or absentee ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. (Postmarked ballots MUST be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6)