2023 Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania | Here's what you need to know

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Harrisburg.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held, and an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios in Lancaster County will follow.

During that celebration, musical performers Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and Mt. Joy are scheduled to perform, according to the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee.

Shapiro and Davis won the election by 15 percentage points in Nov. 2022 over far-right Republican nominee Doug Mastriano and running mate Carrie DelRosso.

The duo hosted three days of service leading up to the ceremony, with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

Shapiro is succeeding outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who was term-limited, and will be the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party.

Here's what you need to know about Inauguration Day 2023 in Pennsylvania:

Who will be sworn in on Tuesday?

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis will be sworn into office on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2016, when he defeated Republican John Rafferty Jr. He was re-elected to his position in 2020. He will enter office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker and six as the state's elected attorney general.

By the time Shapiro takes the oath of office just after noon on Tuesday, he will have resigned as attorney general. In control will be his top deputy of six years, Michelle Henry, a career prosecutor who Shapiro plans to nominate to fill the last two years of his term.

Chief Justice Debra Todd will administer his oath while Shapiro, a devout Jew, will place his hand on a stack of three copies of the Hebrew Bible.

One is a family bible; the second is from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a gunman in 2018 killed 11 worshippers in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history; and the third was an Army-issued tome carried by Herman Hershman of Philadelphia on D-Day in 1944.

Members of several faiths will deliver an invocation at the event, where the capacity is about 4,400.

Shapiro will sign ethics orders for his administration later this week, aides say, and will deliver his first speech to a joint session of the Legislature when he presents his first budget plan March 7.

Austin Davis will take his oath separately in the Senate chamber.

Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.

Who will perform at the celebration in Lititz?

Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy are the artists that are scheduled to perform at the inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios.

Wiz Khalifa is a Pittsburgh native and rapper that has been Grammy and Golden Globe nominated.

In 2009, Wiz Khalifa’s hit debut single for Atlantic, "Black and Yellow,” a tribute to his hometown of Pittsburgh, debuted at number 100 and eventually peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pittsburgh City Council declared 12/12/12 (December 12, 2012) to be Wiz Khalifa Day in the city.

Wiz Khalifa graduated from Pittsburgh's Taylor Allderdice High School.

Smokey Robinson is a singer, songwriter and record producer that is credited with 4,000 songs and 37 Top 40 hits, including "Tears of a Clown," "Tracks of My Tears," and "Love Machine." Robinson also served as vice president of Motown Records, writing and producing hits for groups such as The Temptations ("My Girl") and Mary Wells ("My Guy").

Though Michigan-born, Robinson has strong business and personal ties to Pittsburgh, where he does business, owns property and spends time.

Mt. Joy is a Philadelphia-based quintet that takes their name from the Pennsylvania town about four hours from their Philadelphia base.

Forming in 2016, they made their mark two years later when their self-titled Mt. Joy debut album spun off "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio (Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay) and has eclipsed over 120 million Spotify streams to date.

Over the past four years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and has earned acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit and more.

The event is sold out.

Where can I watch the inauguration ceremony?