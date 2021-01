Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar will be joined by Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt to provide an update on the 2020 election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar are holding a press conference to address fraud claims regarding the 2020 election.

They will also be joined by Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.

According to the Governor's Office press release, the update on the 2020 election will "debunk baseless accusations that undermine our nation's democracy.

You can watch them speak on our live stream above.