Police: Man suspected of shooting a father in front of his two children arrested

Police arrested Jarrell Davis Harris, 27, for the shooting that left two children fatherless.

WASHINGTON — Months after a father who was walking his two children was fatally shot in Northeast D.C., police have arrested the man they say fired the gun.

According to Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in March of this year around 8:30 a.m. on the 2300 Block of 18th Street in Northeast D.C.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Miller showing no signs of life and appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was quickly taken to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner, and shortly after, he was declared dead by officials.

Police released a photo shortly after the fatal shooting showing a person, officers believe to be 27-year-old Jarrell David Harris of Southeast, DC, who fired at a father.

The father, who was later identified as Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast D.C., was carrying an infant in a car seat and holding a 5-year-old hand, according to an initial investigation.

Miller's two kids - an infant and a 5-year-old - witness their father's death.

After months of searching for the suspect, Police say members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force obtained a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and took Harris into custody.