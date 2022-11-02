The officers were released from the hospital six hours after Friday's shooting. The suspect is still recovering from surgery, according to officials.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two officers have been released from the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in Frederick on Friday afternoon and a suspect is charged in the incident.

Another man, who police have identified as a suspect in the shooting is still recovering at the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center in downtown Baltimore.

Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, is charged with two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando, the officers were sent to the intersection of Key Parkway and Waverley Drive around 12:43 p.m. for a report of a "suspicious male" with a gun.

According to multiple witnesses, the suspect had been lingering in the intersection since around 5 a.m. He was described as disoriented, but peaceful.

"He didn't bother anybody," witness Leo Hollar said of the man's behavior before the shooting began. "It was like he was in his own world."

However, when the officers approached, gunfire broke out, witnesses said. Officer Bryan Snyder, 43, and Kristen Kowalsky, 32, were both shot in the torso. Lando did not comment on what led to the shots being fired, or who shot first, citing the ongoing investigation. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The injured officers and the suspect were all taken to Shock Trauma by a Maryland State Police helicopter. UMD's Dr. Thomas Scalea said Lewis is still recovering from surgery.

Snyder has been with the Frederick Police for two years while Kowalsky is in her ninth year of service with the department.

Lando said the officers were wearing body cameras, but the footage has not been reviewed.

"It's a tough time right now to be a police officer and I'm very proud of the work that they do and very thankful that the officers, we believe, are going to be OK," Lando said.

The chief said the investigation will be handled by the Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police jointly.

"Out of respect for both of those agencies we cannot comment on the particulars as it is now their job to handle the investigation into the incident," Lando said.