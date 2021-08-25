Derry Township police warn of phone scam involving officer impersonator

Derry Township police are warning the public about a phone scam involving someone impersonating an officer and trying to obtain money.

According to authorities, the scammer has been identifying himself as Sergeant Jeff Snyder of the Derry Township Police Department and scares victims into thinking there is an active arrest warrant out for them.

The bogus officer advises the victim to purchase a set amount of pre-paid gift cards to immediately pay off the fine in full and have the warrant withdrawn.

Police say they do not employ anyone by the name of Sgt. Jeff Snyder and will not accept payment in the form of pre-paid money transfer cards.