Police: Man shot and killed his brother

The deadly confrontation happened late Thursday night in a home on Chase Road in Jackson Township.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A man gunned down his brother after an argument Thursday night, according to police in Luzerne County.

It happened after 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on Chase Road in Jackson Township.

Court papers indicate that John Kilpatrick, 33, called 911 and stated, "I killed my brother."

Police found Kevin Kilpatrick, 30, dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home.

John Kilpatrick told investigators his brother threatened to kill him during an argument and physical confrontation. He admitted to police that he fired two shots at his brother.

Court paperwork also says the victim, Kevin Kilpatrick, did not have a weapon on him at the time of the shooting.

On his way out of his arraignment, John Kilpatrick said, “My brother was planning to commit a mass murder event."

“Based on the investigation thus far, we don’t have any reason to believe that a mass shooting is going to occur," said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. "Obviously, we are investigating whether or not he had reasonable belief that that was going to happen, what caused him to believe that. We have no external evidence that there was any threat of a mass shooting or a shooting of any kind."

A judge denied bail for John Kilpatrick.

He is charged with criminal homicide and is locked up in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Developing story; check back for updates.