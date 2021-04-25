Police find man dead in car in Lancaster County

Man had attended party in area prior to death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster Regional Police are investigating the death of a man found in a car in Penn Township last night. It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Penn Valley Road. Officers were sent to respond to a man in cardiac arrest.

The man, described only as a middle-aged man at this time was was dead when officers arrived. A woman was with the man in the car and both were reportedly asleep in the vehicle. The pair had attended a house party in the Manheim area earlier Saturday. They met someone who took them to Penn Valley Road, where police responded to the scene. The woman told police she woke to find the man in a bad state, described as cardiac and respiratory arrest. She ran to a nearby home to call for help.

Police say the man had several underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to his demise. The manner and cause of the death remains under investigation by the Office of the Lancaster County Coroner. The man not being identified at this time, pending notification of next of kin. Police say because he and the woman he was with are from outside the area there is a delay in the identification and notification process.