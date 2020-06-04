Police: Charges planned against 2 in coughing incidents

Police allege that a 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman became upset at a drive-thru window in Hempfield and “began purposely coughing" at a worker.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in western Pennsylvania say charges are planned against two people accused in separate incidents of purposely coughing on others.

Police in Westmoreland County allege that a 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman became upset at a drive-thru window in Hempfield and “began purposely coughing" at a worker, saying “I hope you get COVID-19 and die."

At a doctor’s office in Latrobe, police allege that a 53-year-old Cherry Tree man purposely coughed on two staff members.