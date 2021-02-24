Plan to toll bridges in Pennsylvania faces pushback, especially from this group of drivers

Several trucking groups are speaking out against the proposal as one said it 'targets' them

Trucking groups are pushing back on a PennDOT proposal that would toll 9 bridges in Pennsylvania including the I-83 John Harris Memorial South bridge that connects Harrisburg to Cumberland County.

"The trucking industry was just really disappointed to hear this proposal," said Rebecca K. Oyler of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, an organization which represents nearly 1,000 trucking companies.

The proposed tolls could range from $1-2 for passenger vehicles. But, Oyler claims truckers will likely pay more.

"One truck crossing twice a day across the river is going to add $5200 a year to the operating costs for that one truck," she said.

Dave Thompson, a PennDOT spokesperson released the following statement:

"An important point is that the South Bridge needs to be replaced. It’s old, doesn’t meet current design standards or have enough capacity at peak hours. There would be significant impacts to the trucking industry and motorists in general if the bridge needs to be weight restricted or even closed. Tolling the bridge would be a reliable way of funding a project and paying for continued maintenance through what essentially is a user fee. It’s important that tolls be fair and affordable."

Oyler said truckers support safe and well maintained roads. However, they do not support this proposal.

"We also feel the trucking industry has paid a disproportionate share of the transportation funding costs already and we feel like this is sort of targeting the industry," said Oyler.

The trucking organization also pointed to findings by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) on top truck bottlenecks that listed 7 Pennsylvania locations in 2020 including SR 581 at I-83 in Harrisburg.

Oyler expressed concern those bottlenecks could only get worse as drivers may try to attempt to avoid the proposed bridge tolls.

"We know that a lot of commuters and a lot of other traffic are going to try to avoid the toll," said Oyler.

The organization is encouraging its members to speak out against the proposal and write detailed information to PennDOT on how the proposed tolls could impact their businesses.

PennDOT claims the bridge are needed to:

Accelerate the renewal of major bridges to ensure public safety

Avoid time and financial impacts of travel diversion resulting from bridge restrictions and closures due to bridge condition;

Help offset gas tax revenue losses, as identified by the state Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC)Opens In A New WindowOpens In A New Window and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic;

Ensure users (including out-of-state traffic) contribute fairly to the replacement or rehabilitation of the bridges based on usage; and

Create a sustainable funding model for the state’s major bridges.

BUT PENNDOT NOTES "Tolling the bridge would be a reliable way of funding a project and paying for continued maintenance through what essentially is a user fee. It's important that tolls be fair and affordable"

