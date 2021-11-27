NC Forest Service: Pilot Mountain fire grows to roughly 100 acres

Firefighters are in defensive operations due to weather conditions and nightfall, according to the Pilot Knob Vol. Fire Department.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The fire at Pilot Mountain has grown to roughly 100 acres, according to North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt.

Holt said crews are being briefed shortly before heading up the mountain again.

Holt said crews got to the scene to start the firefight around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Crews believe the fire grew to about 60 acres sometime yesterday evening, according to Holt.

"Very dangerous being up there on that kind of terrain in those kinds of conditions," said Holt.

Crews worked on the fire throughout the night, Holt said about 10 people worked to contain it at a time.

There are buildings in the area of the park. Holt said Surry County fire crews were providing protection in the park last night.

Firefighters were pulled off the mountain late in the evening because of the conditions.

Holt said about 30 people are coming in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Air support to help carry water to the fire will also be brought in Sunday morning, according to Holt. He said that should continue throughout the day.

Holt said the conditions on the mountain aren't helping firefighters tame the flames.

"What we do have in our favor is the fact that North Carolina Forest System has been using prescribed fire on Pilot Mountain for quite a few years going back to the last wildfire we had back in 2012," he said.

Holt said there are no reported injuries at this time and no buildings damaged right now.

Holt said they don't know yet how the fire started, but once the fire is under control, law enforcement will investigate what caused it.

Holt said they believe the fire was discovered on Grindstone Trail, now referring to it as 'The Grindstone Fire.'

Firefighter Chris Wall said the department received a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said two departments were dispatched to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot.

"The fire is spreading quick because of the wind," Wall said. Weather conditions and nightfall had crews working in defensive mode, but just before 11 p.m., Wall said the fire was controlled and volunteer services were pulled off the mountain for safety reasons.

Wall said no injuries are reported, and no structures are damaged. A campground near the fire was evacuated, but Wall said none of the campers' property was damaged.

The N.C. Forest Service will remain on the scene of the fire through the night, according to Wall.

